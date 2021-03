CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Campobello said Fire Chief Eddie McNiell passed away.

“Our community has suffered a tremendous loss and we ask for your prayers for the McNeill family and our town,” according to the town’s Facebook post on Thursday. “Ed was such a huge part of Campobello and loved by so many. Heaven gained a wonderful soul and, at the same time, left us with a hole in our hearts.”

