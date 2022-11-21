DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Kinship-care families in the Upstate are in need of resources and one local community center is seeking any and all help from the community.

Middle Tyger Community Center is a nonprofit family resource center that serves families in Spartanburg County. Executive Director Haley Grau said they are overwhelmed with kinship families who have needs.

Kinship is when a family member or family friend takes custody of children when DSS has removed the kids from their parents. These families are not provided with the benefits of foster care families.

MTCC welcomes community support who would like to serve those who are caring for children without any state-sponsored support. There are great-grandmothers raising preschool children, 19-year-old sisters caring for teenage brothers, and every sort of arrangement in between.

MTCC is seeking individuals and businesses willing to serve the families involved with their organization. Grau said families have no extra money for tire rotations, haircuts, lawn maintenance, shoes, etc.

Anyone who would like to support these families can visit middletyger.Org/kinship and sign up to help families.