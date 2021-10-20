Canal Insurance Co. to expand, locate new headquarters in downtown Greenville

101 N. Main Street, formerly the Bank of America building, in downtown Greenville, S.C., October 20, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Canal Insurance Company has announced Wednesday plans to expand operations and relocate to a new headquarters location in downtown Greenville.

Canal specializes in insurance for commercial trucking and other specialty transportation operations.

Canal officials said the move aligns with the commercial truck insurance company’s pan for current and future growth.

The new headquarters will be located on 101 North Main Street, formerly the Bank of America building.

The move to downtown Greenville is expected to happen in mid-2022.

The company’s current headquarters building is located on East Stone Avenue near Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Current headquarters for Canal Insurance Company on E. Stone Ave. in Greenville, S.C., October 20, 2021.

