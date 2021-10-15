Candidates for next Spartanburg mayor discuss goals, what’s next for campaigns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Economic development, public safety and keeping up the city’s infrastructure. All those are issues both candidates running for the next Spartanburg mayor said they plan to address.

A lot of door knocking and sticking signs into the ground.

“I believe in Spartanburg, I love where I live and we are committed to making Spartanburg a better place,” said Spartanburg Mayor Candidate, Jerome Rice.

“I’ve been so involved in my community ever since I’ve been here, I adopted Spartanburg as my city 38 years ago,” said Cathy McCabe, who is also a Spartanburg Mayor Candidate.

At least that has been the case for Cathy McCabe and Jerome Rice. They both want to be the next mayor of Spartanburg.

Councilman Rice has been running his campaign with a focus on COVID-19 recovery, public safety and a major goal of his, making the city more equitable.

“That’s something we really need to get to the root cause of, why do we have one side of town outliving another side of town? That comes from a lot of issues and that’s a big challenge, but we are willing to take that under,” Rice told us.

McCabe who was the first female city attorney in Spartanburg said, she wants to provide more resources to the homeless and also make sure the city’s infrastructure keeps up with their economic growth. Also, a big focus of hers is being a transparent and accessible government.

“If they need to call me, they can call me. Government is of the people, by the people and for the people and it should be treated that way. We work for them,” McCabe said.

Spartanburg voters told us, they’re looking for change and hoping that will come with a new leader in town.

“People are thinking, hey how am I going to get my next meal. They don’t really have help like that and I feel like if we had more resources, it would get better,” Spartanburg Resident, Nycstro Hambrick said.

“That’s what I want to see change. I want equity and inclusion to be taken seriously,” said Spartanburg Resident Toni Sutton.

Something both candidates have in common is their strong passion and love for their community.

“It’s the people’s job to choose their mayor and I’m hoping they choose me,” McCabe said.

“We want to give back whatever we can to help Spartanburg move forward,” said Rice.

What’s next for these two candidates, keeping up with the campaigning and door knocking. Also, more community forums. The next one is slated for this coming Tuesday.