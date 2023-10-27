GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening to remember victims of domestic violence.

The vigil was hosted by the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.

There have been 35 domestic violence homicides in South Carolina this year, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor.

For of those happened in Greenville and Pickens County.

“Domestic violence is one of the most insidious crimes in the community. It occurs behind closed doors, away from security cameras and away from tightness that most of the time were not willing to testify,” Deputy Solicitor Andrew Culbreath said.

The Domestic Violence Coordinating Council helps connect domestic violence survivors with resources in the community.