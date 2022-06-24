SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night in memory of fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

The vigil is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. in front of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Aldridge was shot during an ambush while responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A funeral for Aldridge will be held Sunday afternoon at The Church at the Mill on Anderson Mill Road.