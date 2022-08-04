Feed your dog twice a day at the same time so they get used to the routine. They should always have access to clean, cold water.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in Spartanburg County.

A Facebook post by Upstate veterinarian Balanced Pets is warning pet parents about the highly contagious, airborne virus after cases started this past weekend in Spartanburg.

The total number of cases was not confirmed on the post.

The H3N2 virus is preventable with annual vaccination.

Veterinarians in the Upstate want ‘paw-rents’ to understand boarding facilities, day camps, and other dog-friendly locations are hot spots for the virus to spread.

The post and American Medical Association’s website said symptoms of the virus can include: