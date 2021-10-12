Canton man sentenced to prison for August 2019 murder in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District Attorney said a man pleaded guilty to murder for an August 2019 murder Tuesday.

Truitt Norman Nichols, 64 of Canton, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison.

On Aug. 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Asheville Police Department was dispatched to Azalea Road regarding a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Regina Ray Hoglen, 48, deceased.

Witnesses provided investigators with information that identified Truitt Norman Nichols as being on scene at the time of the murder.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest Nichols via data obtained through cellular phone records.

The District Attorney said Nichols and Hoglen were living together in Canton where Nichols was arrested by Canton Police Department.

An autopsy performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner later determined that Hoglen died due to a stab wound to the chest.