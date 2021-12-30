Car chase involving deputies ends with crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car chase involving deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office ended with a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, deputies attempted a traffic stop neat New Easley Highway and Sentell Road. The suspect vehicle did not stop for deputies and a brief vehicle chase started.  The suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle ending the chase.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody and sustained minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle also sustained minor injuries. The suspect and victim were both transferred to the hospital.

