Crash at a home on Big Creek Road in Anderson County, S.C., November 25, 2022 (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened at a home on Big Creek Road near Elrod Drive around 3:45 p.m.

There’s no word yet on injuries in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.