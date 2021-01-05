Car crashes into building in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are currently responding to a car which has crashed into a convenience store in Anderson County, Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the Exxon gas station on Highway 81 at Alliance Parkway.

Firefighters told 7 News that four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, including the driver and three others who were not inside the car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.