SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into an office building in downtown Spartanburg late Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Magnolia Street and West St. John Street.

Two cars were involved in the crash. Police said both drivers said they had a green light at the intersection.

Pictures from the scene show one of the vehicles crashed into the office building at 101 W. St. John Street.

The portion of the building the car hit was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

One driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out but police said there were no major injuries.