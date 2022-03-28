GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Joy of Tokyo restaurant in Greenville County on Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. after an “older woman”, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry, got the gas pedal and brake confused as she was trying to park.

7NEWS had a crew on the scene of the restaurant located just off of Pelham Road on Pelham Ct. in Greenville County as the car was being removed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, troopers said.