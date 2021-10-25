Car drives off road hits, kills man standing in parking lot in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a car drives off the road and hits him standing in a parking lot in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Hardy Jones, Jr., 41, of Mauldin.

According to the coroner’s office, on Oct. 22 Jones, Jr. was standing in a parking lot on N. Main Street when a vehicle ran off the roadway and hit him.

Jones, Jr. was taken to the hospital where he died on Oct. 23.

This case remains under investigation by Mauldin Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

