SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was pulled from the water after a car went into a pond Thursday behind a home in Spartanburg County.

According to the Poplar Springs Fire Department, a neighbor saw the car go into a pond behind a home on Mallard Drive and was able to pull the unconscious driver out.

The driver is receiving medical treatment, firefighters said.

There was nobody else inside the car at the time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.