DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan Fire Department truck was hit while responding on I-85 Sunday morning.

According to the fire department, Engine 81 was hit at the 62-mile marker going Northbound around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was injured.

The driver of the other vehicle’s condition is not known at this time.

(Source: Duncan Fire Department)

This is not the first or second time one of our units has been hit while operating on the interstate, according to the fire department.

The Duncan Fire Department encourages drivers to be mindful of first responders and others working on the roadways, and also to slow down and move over.