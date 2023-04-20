SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died as a result of a car hitting a golf cart near Inman.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a person driving a golf cart along Holly Springs Road collided with a 2005 Nissan sedan while attempting to turn left onto Collinsdale Court.

The driver of the golf cart was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center, where they died on Thursday from their injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

The driver of the sedan was not injured. No charges were filed in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.