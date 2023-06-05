WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Police Department is searching for a vehicle that is shooting an Air Soft BB gun at people walking on the sidewalk.

Officers said that they need help from the public identifying the individuals responsible and the car involved in the incident.

According to officers, over the past two weeks, the vehicle has been used as the passenger shoots people walking on the sidewalk with an Air Soft BB gun.

If you can identify the vehicle or have any information regarding the shootings please call Investigations at (864)-509-7949 or Dispatch at (864)-260-4444.