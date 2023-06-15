Aerial view of new Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions distribution center in Piedmont, S.C. (From: VanTrust Real Estate)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Cardinal Health announced Thursday that it will build a new 350,000 square foot distribution center near Greenville.

The distribution center, located in Piedmont, will employ around 200 people over the next two years, the company said.

The new facility will be the largest as part of the company’s at-Home Solutions business, which provides medical supplies to patients with chronic and serious health conditions.

“I am thrilled about this new space, which is the second building we’ve built from the ground up inside of two years – and the largest building at-Home Solutions has ever opened to date,” said Rob Schlissberg, president, at-Home Solutions.

This is Cardinal Health’s 11th distribution center nationwide for the at-Home Solutions business.

Once operational, the facility will ship around 8,000 packages per day to patient homes in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, and Louisiana.

The company said the distribution center should be fully operational within 18 to 24 months.