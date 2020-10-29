Career center comes to Upstate in new fashion

UPDATE: The Be Pro Be Proud event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 at the College’s Anderson Campus has been canceled. The Friday Be Pro Be Proud event will be held at the Industrial Technology Center in Sandy Springs.

WESTMINISTER, S.C. (WSPA)- A new look for a career center is in the Upstate this week, teaching people about the ins and outs of skilled labor jobs.

20% of skilled labor employees will be retired in six months.

This projection given by the South Carolina Labor Board is why Tri-County Technical College and the Be Pro Be Proud mobile career center teamed up this week.

Tiffany Blackwell, Tri-County’s Director of Admissions said, “It’s vital to our economy certainly for our region to be able to have skilled professionals doing this work, for us to be able to function as a society we certainly need these positions filled.”

On the outside, the mobile career center looks normal, but on the inside, it’s the Disney World of skilled labor jobs.

Simulators that demonstrate all kinds of career paths like welding, truck driving, construction and more, are there to help people know if one of these jobs is right for them.

It took four years to bring the mobile career center to South Carolina.

“We’ve had some kids come on here and jump on the welding simulator and never welded before, and it does give you a score at the very end of the simulation and the light goes off,” Jon Holder said.

Holder played a big role in brining it to life.

He says he wants people to find their passion, just like he did.

“If you don’t love what you do you really need to find out what you do love,” Holder said. “Once you love what you do, you combine it with a company that you love working for, it’s a win-win.”

You can still come experience the mobile career center this week.

Thursday they’re headed to Anderson, Friday you can come check it out in Pendleton.

