GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Help celebrate with Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local shelters for the unhoused, an often-overlooked group of people that needs your help!
You can donate:
- socks
- undergarments
- coats
- blankets
All Season Of Hope donations will go to local shelters.
There will be many opportunities to donate items across the area. Donations will be accepted at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m
Tuesday, November 21
Hamrick’s Gaffney—742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC
Open 9-9.
Donations Recipient: Cherokee County Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill
Tuesday, December 5
Hamrick’s Anderson—3132 N Main St, Anderson, SC
Host Sponsor: Bath Fitter
Donations Recipient: Haven of Rest
Thursday, December 14
Hamrick’s Spartanburg—Westgate Crossing, 660 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
Host Sponsor: Unclaimed Furniture
Donations Recipient: Spartanburg Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill
Season Of Hope is sponsored by Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s!