GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Help celebrate with Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local shelters for the unhoused, an often-overlooked group of people that needs your help!

You can donate:

socks

undergarments

coats

blankets

All Season Of Hope donations will go to local shelters.

There will be many opportunities to donate items across the area. Donations will be accepted at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m

Tuesday, November 21

Hamrick’s Gaffney—742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC

Open 9-9.

Donations Recipient: Cherokee County Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill

Tuesday, December 5

Hamrick’s Anderson—3132 N Main St, Anderson, SC

Host Sponsor: Bath Fitter

Donations Recipient: Haven of Rest

Thursday, December 14

Hamrick’s Spartanburg—Westgate Crossing, 660 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC

Host Sponsor: Unclaimed Furniture

Donations Recipient: Spartanburg Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill

Season Of Hope is sponsored by Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s!