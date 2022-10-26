ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – What started as an A&P market, and ended up as an auto parts store, is home to one of the Upstate’s fastest-growing breweries: Magnetic South Brewery in downtown Anderson.

Drawing people in is part of their name, as co-founder and co-owner Adam “Cuzzin” Willier explains.

”We wanted to incorporate some form of “south” into it, and then we decided the south was a very magnetic place to live, right? It draws people in for the way of living here, the cost of living, it’s a slower pace here, right…everything is enjoyable.”

There’s a lot to choose from. 18 of their own beers on tap, plus cider and a seltzer.

Gas Station Sunglasses, an American light lager, is their top seller.

”I wanted to make beer that everybody can enjoy. We wanted to cover the spectrum completely.”

How many different beers have they gone through so far in terms of types and names?

“Oh, man…I’m going to say we’re in the 70s now.”

Seasonal beers can defy seasons.

”I think to go against the grain we will probably start making our Octoberfest, our Marzen a year-round beer just cuz I think people love it.”

Colorful cans are designed by employees, friends and local artists.

With Halloween upon us, Magnetic South has four days of plans, plus a new beer release: Quadzilla, a bourbon barrel-aged quad.

On Oct. 27, is Howlin’ for Hope, an evening for pets benefiting the Cancer Association of Anderson. That’s followed by parties and costume contests Friday and Saturday, with trick-or-treating on Sunday.

They’ll also conduct a three-day vendor market, something they do multiple times throughout the year. Vendor fees go to local charities, a different one each month.

Beneficiaries of this have included the Cancer Association of Anderson, The Period Project, Anderson Emergency Kitchen and the United Way of Anderson County.

”Everyone that we can kind of help here in Anderson, we try to really focus on that rather than doing big, national organizations.”

The brewing facility in Anderson is just the beginning: Magnetic South is going to be expanding into Greenville at the Judson Mill, on Highway 123, and into Clemson at the Dockside Project, also on Highway 123.

Expanding their magnetic range.

“To help the community, to see that impact, make great connections with people in the community, community leaders, to share an opportunity that I’ve been given with other people, it’s been a huge thing.”

Enjoy responsibly.