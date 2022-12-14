BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This is the first year for Blacksburg’s newest holiday attraction, Carolina Christmas Adventure.

The venue is located at 422 Ninety-Nine Island Road in Blacksburg. It offers entertainment for all ages, especially kids 12 and under.

While there, you can visit three magical lands in the park: Candyland, Snowville, and the North Pole village.

In these different areas of the attraction enjoy mini golf, a holiday train, sledding inflatables, an interactive, talking snowman, snowball fight games and you can write a letter to Santa.

Organizers said parents and grandparents will also love this interactive light show.

General admission tickets include admission to all attractions on the farm, except for a 15-minute escape room designed for teens and adults.

Click here for more information about the attraction. Visit the attraction 5:30-9 PM except for Monday Dec 19. Visit http://www.carolinachristmasadventure.com/ for tickets and more info.