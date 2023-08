SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have canceled practice Thursday due to weather and safety concerns.

This practice day would have been the second day of joint practice with the New York Jets.

They did get one workout in together Wednesday morning at Wofford College ahead of Saturday’s preseason game in Charlotte.

The greatest chance of rain is between 7 a.m. and noon with a chance of scattered thunderstorms as the system moves across the Upstate.