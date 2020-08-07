Carolina Panthers invest in new athletic field for Spartanburg District 7 school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers are investing in the Spartanburg community once again by helping to sponsor a new athletic field and track at Carver Middle School in Spartanburg District 7.

The Panthers contributed an initial $200,000 to a $1.2 million project to create the turf field and track.

Students from the Northside and the Southside of Spartanburg County will benefit from the investment.

The project is a partnership between the City of Spartanburg, the Northside Development Group, the Carolina Panthers and Spartanburg School District 7.

