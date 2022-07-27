SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers welcomed hundreds of people back to the first day of training camp at Wofford College. Fans were eager to see the team take the field.

“It’s great to see them get to workout because in South Carolina you don’t get close to a professional team besides Clemson and [University of South] Carolina,” said Bryce Thompson. “It’s great that they’re here.”

“I think we’ve made a lot of good moves in the offseason, and I wanted to see some of the new guys and last year’s rookies,” added Nick Clinton.

This was their first training camp experience for some fans. For others, it has become a tradition.

“This is a tradition since he [son] came around, so we come out on the first day to see what they have going on this year,” said Carl Giles.

All eyes were on new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“We’re excited to hopefully see some winning seasons and see what Baker Mayfield can do,” said Giles.

“I saw him [Mayfield] play in high school so that will be cool, especially coming straight from Cleveland,” added Noah Yarborugh.

Many fans lined up for photographs and autographs, something they could take home to remember the experience.

“He [son] likes to collect cards already,” said Giles. “He has a rookie card so we’d love to see if we can get that signed for him.”

The Panthers will practice at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium through August 10. On Saturday, July 30, the team will host Back Together Saturday. There will be food trucks, games and performances on the field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.