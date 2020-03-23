Elite Home Care and Day Centers hiring home healthcare workers

1  of  38
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Elite Home Care and Day Centers needs to hire hundreds of employees to help them continue to care for their senior adults in Upstate South Carolina.

Elite Home Care provides hot meals, physician care and transportation services.

Organizers said they have had to close their three locations in Greer, Laurens and Spartanburg to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Now they need help operating 22 wheelchair accessible buses and vans for care and transportation needs.

The businesses organizers said they need to hire driver and caregivers of all skill levels. They will be interviewing applicants immediately and will provide free training.

Applicants must undergo a background check and a drug screening.

Apply through their website, by calling (864) 869-8730.

Locations:

  • Greer – 211 Village Dr Greer, S.C.
  • Spartanburg – 2000 Bud Arthur Bridge Rd Spartanburg, S.C.
  • Laurens – 311 North Harper St Laurens, S.C.

