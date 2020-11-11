Carolinas, NE Ga. to see heavy rain, possible flooding

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7 Weather team is tracking some heavy rain as it moves into the Carolinas and northeast Georgia Wednesday.

Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said we are starting to see tropical moisture, but Eta itself will stay to our south. A cold front will be moving through the Carolinas, bringing a lot of rain.

He said we could see thunderstorms as well since our temperatures will be in the 70s.

Malachi said some areas could see up to four inches of rain Wednesday and the cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Things are expected to start clearing out Thursday morning, leaving the Carolinas with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories