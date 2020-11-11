Carolinas, NE Ga. to see heavy rain, possible flooding

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7 Weather team is tracking some heavy rain as it moves into the Carolinas and northeast Georgia Wednesday.

Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said we are starting to see tropical moisture, but Eta itself will stay to our south. A cold front will be moving through the Carolinas, bringing a lot of rain.

He said we could see thunderstorms as well since our temperatures will be in the 70s.

Malachi said some areas could see up to four inches of rain Wednesday and the cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Things are expected to start clearing out Thursday morning, leaving the Carolinas with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.