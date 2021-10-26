Cash reward offered for information about a shooting into vehicle in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY N.C (WSPA) – A cash reward is being offered for information about a shooting into a vehicle in Rutherford County on Oct. 22.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the 74 bypass and the Race Church Path Road overpass.

The victim was traveling east bound on 74 bypass toward Cleveland County, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim said he heard a loud noise within the vehicle and thought a rock had hit it. After pulling over, he realized it was not a rock but a bullet.

Deputies were able to locate the shell casings from where the victim was shot from.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual or individual’s involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation’s Division at (828)-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828)-286-8477.