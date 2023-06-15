ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A furry feline was found in a vehicle during a drug arrest in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said, during a welfare check, a man admitted he was smoking fentanyl in his car.

Officers detained the man later identified as Buddy Otvos and searched his car.

During the search, police found a black and white cat named Archie.

Officers kept Archie comfortable until it was recovered by Asheville Animal Services.

Cat found during drug arrest (Source: Asheville PD)

Police also located a bag of crystal methamphetamine in the car.

Officers charged Otvos with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Otvos was apprehended and booked into custody.

Archie’s future is undetermined at this time according to police.