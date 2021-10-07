CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Halloween decorations vandalized, pumpkins stolen in Spartanburg community

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s Halloween havoc in one Spartanburg neighborhood after residents said their halloween decorations were destroyed and stolen by a group of teenage vandals.

The latest happened in the Hanging Rock community, a subdivision in Boiling Springs.

One neighbor caught the vandals on camera. In the video, you can see a group of teenagers driving up to a house, jumping out of a car and running into someone’s front yard.

In the next clip, the vandals were seen kicking and stomping on halloween decorations and driving off.

Other neighbors reported their pumpkins being stolen.

No police reports were filed, but neighbors said they’re on the lookout for those responsible for the vandalism.