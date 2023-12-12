ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials have determined what likely caused a helicopter to crash at the Anderson Regional Airport over the summer.

In June, a man was injured in a helicopter crash at Anderson Regional Airport after the helicopter attempted to land. Video from the airport showed the aircraft suffered broken rotor blades and collapsed skids.

According to a Dec. 7 report from the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aircraft accidents, the crash was likely the result of improper maintenance on the helicopter.

According to the report, prior to the flight the pilot, who is also a mechanic, noticed vibrations in the helicopter. They, along with another mechanic, made an adjustment to the helicopters rotor dampers to fix the vibrations, and a ground test made it appear the issue was fixed.

The pilot attempted a test flight and, while trying to land, the helicopter began to shake violently. After touching down the helicopter began to spin uncontrollably.

Federal inspectors noted the one of the helicopters main rotor blade dampers had “significantly higher torque” than the others, and none of the dampers were torqued to specifications in the helicopter’s maintenance manual.

The manual reportedly said incorrect adjustments of the dampers could result in “…conditions that may result in ground resonance and destruction of the helicopter.”

“Based on this information, it is likely that the mechanics’ improper maintenance of the helicopter’s main rotor dampers resulted in the ground resonance event experienced at the conclusion of the post maintenance test flight test flight,” the NTSB said.