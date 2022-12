SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two CBS Educational Children’s programming move to a new time on WSPA-7NEWS.

All In With Laila Ali will move from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays.

Did I Mention Invention? from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Both shows will air at their new time beginning on Dec. 4.