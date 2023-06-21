WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Stone Soup Storytelling Institute in Woodruff will celebrate Juneteenth on June 24 and 25 with an event called Juneteenth in the Ruff.

The event will start off after a cancer walk put on by “Women Designed for Purpose” in McKinney Park across the street from the institute.

It will begin at 8 followed by a free BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m. from Cedric Stevens.

There will be dancers and drummers and art showcased outside and tables with games.

There will be also stories told celebrating history and culture, poetry and African/Gullah recipes.

On Sunday, soul food will be served along with recorded music and dance as well as gospel selections and door prizes.

SCETV will be in attendance to shoot a documentary.