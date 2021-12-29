Celebration of life planned for late Upstate business owner, former football coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) It has been more than a week since a fatal crash in Duncan claimed the life of 61-year-old Bruce Clark.

The community continues to feel the impact of the sudden passing of the late Upstate business owner and former high school football coach.

“Regardless of who you ask, he changed the whole landscape of our community because of what he brought and who he was as a person,” said Dylan Thompson, former Boiling Springs High School quarterback from 2006-2010, in an interview last week.

The Game Day BBQ owner former Boiling Springs head football coach died on December 21st in a car accident on East Main Street in Duncan.

“He cared about people and that was what stood out to me and stood out with everybody that I think ever worked with him or played for him. He really did care about what you had going on in life,” said Thompson.

Many people continue to pay tribute to a man that once impacted their lives. Some shared memories on his obituary saying “You really turned the kids and community into a different mindset… I will definitely miss having you here but I know you are walking tall in heaven.”

Others left comments on Facebook, offering prayers and condolences to those mourning the loss.

7News spoke with the Clark family on Wednesday. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring support they are receiving. According to the family, plans are now set to honor Coach Clark in a celebration of life. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 15th at the First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

The ceremony will be a chance for people to offer their condolences and remember a man who the family wrote “lived his life just as he taught the thousands of young people to do so; to discover your purpose in life never wavering from it and pursuing it with all you have, to be a person of faith, and to always help those in need.”

The Clark family said the celebration of life will be open to the public and anyone is welcome to pay tribute.

The Duncan Police Chief confirmed Wednesday morning that the crash is still under investigation.