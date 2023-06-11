GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of people from across the country filed into the Thornblade Club on Saturday to watch the professional golfers and celebrities play. Yet many of the celebrities said they’re just as excited to be in Greenville.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world, I tell my wife I’m blocking this week off every June,” said Matt Hamilton, Olympic medalist. “It’s Christmas in June and I’m going to Greenville.”

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton said he finds himself more nervous competing in the pro-am tournament than when he did in the Olympics.

“I’m an elite curler, I know I’m elite, I can go out and do it,” said Hamilton. “But I know I’m an average at best golfer so sometimes you’re standing over a shot, even here at 18, I was a little close to the gallery so when I had to hit on the green I was very nervous and I told them I was nervous and they were like, you were nervous…we were nervous!”

Yet the adrenaline rush is what the celebrities said helps them play so well. Among those is Larry the Cable Guy.

“I’m so thankful to be able to play in it and have a good time,” said Larry the Cable Guy. “This is the best I’ve ever played in the tournament. I really do work hard on my golf game, I told my wife I’ve sacrificed the rest of my comedy career to play good golf. I play golf more than I do comedy now.”

Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin in The Office, said he’s also dedicated a lot more time to golf in recent years and said the competition at Thornblade is unmatched.

“It’s really fun for me too, so they do a great job here and I feel very lucky to be invited back,” said Baumgartner.

Arguably some of the most grateful to be playing in the tournament this year are the local players who had the opportunity to be paired with the pros.

“You dream about this for years,” said Andrew Gregory, an amateur player in the tournament. “This is where everyone wants to be so you play against these guys and you’re just learning and trying to figure out, what are they doing that I could do. They’re just way better than you would think, not even just hitting the golf ball but also how they hold themselves around the green, it’s insane.”