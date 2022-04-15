SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Upstate concrete companies said there’s a cement shortage across the area, causing delays for some projects.

“Everything from roads, construction, homes both industry and homes, everything is centered around the concrete,” said David Britt, the vice president & general manager for Tindall Building Systems.

Cement is a key ingredient needed to make concrete, which is used in many construction projects.

“It is essential to the growth and right now, there’s a tremendous shortage of cement,” said Britt.

Britt also said there’s high demand for cement and concrete, due to growth and construction.

“Take a look at Spartanburg last year, we had $1.93 billion in new investments announced. So, all those companies had to build facilities, and then all those people, the 4,045 new jobs that were created, a lot of those people are moving into our county,” said Britt.

Terry Bridges, the general manager for Piedmont Concrete Products, believes part of the shortage problem is caused by suppliers. He said suppliers sometimes close for maintenance, and right now, two suppliers in the area are closed.

“Without the cement, it’s not possible to make concrete,” said Bridges.

He also said his supplier is limiting how much concrete he can get.

“The next few weeks are probably going to be our most crucial times so far. We’ve been under allocation now for about a month,” said Bridges.

It’s impacting their projects and Bridges said that could cause delays for some customers.

“What it boils down to is, most customers that have jobs that they want to start, they can’t start. People that are in the middle of their jobs, they can’t finish them,” said Bridges.

While Bridges said he can’t see the future, he’s optimistic shortages could ease soon.

“I wish I had the crystal ball, but I don’t,” said Bridges.

Bridges estimate the shortages issues will likely last another few weeks but said they could ease in mid-June. He also said this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced a cement shortage, but he believes the current situation is worse than what he experienced in 2008.