Greenville County (WSPA) – Crews are working to clean up a mess created by an overturned cement truck in Greenville County.

The truck rolled over at the intersection of North Davis Drive and White Horse Road. Crews said it was still full of cement, and weighed over 40,000 pounds

Shortly before 4 p.m. the intersection was still blocked while crews waited on a truck capable of lifting the truck off the ground.

