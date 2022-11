PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – After six seasons at the helm Chad Smith has stepped down as head coach of the Pickens Blue Flame, it was announced Monday.

Smith will remain the athletic director at the school, which is his alma mater.

Smith went 17-41 in his six seasons leading Pickens, which included two playoff berths. The Blue Flame went 4-6 in 2022.

Before taking over in Pickens, Smith was the head coach at Easley (2010-2012) and Clover (2013-2016). He amassed a career record of 57-83.