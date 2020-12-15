Chance for sleet, freezing rain early Wednesday in parts of Upstate north of I-85, WNC

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mainly the mountains and North Carolina, but we are going to see the potential for a few Upstate areas dipping down to 32 degrees.

7 Weather Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said another system will affect the area Wednesday morning, bringing a change for sleet and freezing rain to the Upstate (north of I-85) and North Carolina.

As of 6 a.m., it has been mainly a cold rain for the Upstate, but areas north of I-85 should stay alert for a possible period of freezing rain.

Rain is expected to stick around Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s throughout the day and dip down into the low 30s Wednesday night.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND CHANGES: Several school districts will have changes to their schedules for Wednesday, Dec. 16. Some districts will be operating on delays and others will be observing an eLearning day.

Asheville City Schools – Elementary and middle school students will continue to observe a remote learning day. High school students and staff, expected on campus for end of course exams, will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

POWER OUTAGES: Duke Energy reported about 2,488 customers were without electricity Wednesday morning in the Taylors area of Greenville County.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine and milder temperatures return on Thursday. Warmer temperatures build in this weekend with high temps near 60 by Sunday!