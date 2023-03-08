Stacks of papers on the prosecution table during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a man accused of killing a Greenville County woman have been dismissed.

We previously reported that Frank Rozier was charged with the murder in connection to the death of Nisha Huff in June of 2006.

On June 6, 2006, Huff’s boyfriend left their apartment, located on Furman Hall Road, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that during that time, Rozier went inside the apartment and shot and killed Huff.

Once Huff’s boyfriend returned to the apartment, he found her in the kitchen with at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Following an investigation in June of 2022, Rozier was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

However, online records for the Thirtheen Solicitor’s Office showed the charges against Rozier were dismissed on Wednesday.

Deputies also charged Brittany Nicole Goldsmith in connection to Huff’s death. Goldsmith was charged with accessory after the fact.

Online records showed that the charge against Goldsmith was also dismissed on Wednesday.