GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped charges Thursday against a man who was accused in a 2021 Greenwood double murder and said police plan to charge another man in the killings.

Solicitor David Stumbo said his office dismissed the charges against 23-year-old Cassius Marcello Broadwater.

Broadwater had been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the June 2021 deaths of 23-year-old Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, of Donalds, and 22-year-old Kyndall Ayanna Curry, of Ware Shoals.

Beeks and Curry were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle outside a home on Jones Street in Greenwood.

“The dismissal of these warrants comes in the wake of further investigation which has brought to light new forensic evidence and witness statements in recent weeks,” the solicitor’s office said in a statement.

The solicitor’s office said Greenwood Police plan to charge Quindarius Keondre Washington in connection with the deaths of the two women.

Broadwater remains in jail on unrelated charges.