Charges in Leonna Wright case dismissed due to insufficient probable cause

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A magistrate judge dismissed the case against two men who were charged in the death of Leonna Wright in Anderson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first magistrate that issued the arrest warrants for Travis Devon Jones and Donnie Roderick Jones originally found probable cause to charge them.

We previously reported on July 8, 2020 that Travis Devon Jones was charged with homicide by child abuse.

Wright had been in the custody of Travis Jones while her mother was at a party, according to deputies.

When her mother returned, Wright was gone.

According to his arrest warrant, Travis Jones “did cause the death of a one year old child while committing child abuse or neglect, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life.”

A detainer was placed on Donnie Roderick Jones, who was incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections serving a sentence on an unrelated offense, to ensure his return to Anderson County to be charged.

Those warrants were for accessory after the fact and destruction or desecration of human remains.

However on Wednesday, a different magistrate that oversaw the proceeding found that there was insufficient probable cause to move forward.

Sheriff Chad McBride said he disagreed with the ruling but the sheriff’s office will remain committed to seeking justice for baby Leonna Wright.