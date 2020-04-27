Charges upgraded for 4 arrested in death of 2-year-old in Anderson Co., deputies say

Left to right: Chasya Gilbody, Dylan McAlister, and Thomas Roberts (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say four people arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old child in Anderson County are now charged with Homicide by Child Abuse.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Chasya Gilbody, 21-year-old Thomas Roberts, 21-year-old Dylan McAlister, and a 17-year-old have all had their charges upgraded.

The four were previously charged with Unlawful Child Neglect in connection with the death. The 17-year-old suspect has not been identified.

Law enforcement responded to a home on Centerville Road the night of February 13 where they found 2-year-old Anastasia Wynter McAlister dead in her bedroom.

Sheriff Chad McBride said she had been dead for at least one or two days.

According to arrest warrants, the she had “severe bruising on her head” and severe diaper rash.

McBride said Anastasia looked extremely malnourished, unclean and had been lacking proper care.

The coroner’s office said her cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Two other children, a 3-year-old boy and 3-month-old, were also found and also appeared malnourished.

According to arrest warrants, the 3-year-old male was described as having “bruising on his rear end” and severe diaper rash. The 3-month-old was also described as having severe diaper rash.

The suspects are being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.