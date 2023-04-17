(WSPA) – A series of charitable 5k runs and two-mile walks to benefit local head and neck cancer patients makes its debut in the Upstate and western North Carolina.

The Greenville Partners in Care 5k/2-mile walk will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at Conestee Park Nature Preserve, located at 840 Mauldin Road.

The Asheville Partners in Care 5k/2-mile walk will also be on May 7 at 8 a.m. at Carrier Park, located at 220 Amboy Road.

Registration for both events is open now through May 7, with an entry fee of $35 for adults and $25 for those ages 17 and under. Children under 5 years of age are free.

Fees to pre-register before are discounted by $5, and all participants who register in advance will receive a race T-shirt.

Funds raised benefit the nonprofit Partners in Care Foundation and will be used to provide financial assistance to head and neck cancer patients and to provide cancer screenings and treatment across Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

The overall top male and female 5K runners will receive an award, with the first three male and female finishers in each age category of the timed run receiving a lanyard pin. Strollers and pets are allowed only on the 2-mile walk.

For more information, visit their website.