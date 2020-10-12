Furman student killed in crash on South Cove Rd. in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a woman was killed Sunday night during a crash in Sunset.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened at about 9:11 p.m. on South Cove Road.

The driver, Ava Claire Devine, 21, of Charlotte, was killed during the crash, according to the coroner’s office. She was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

According to Furman University, Devine was a student at the university in her senior year.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

