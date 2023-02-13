SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg convenience store sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The lottery ticket was sold at Garden Spot at 2050 S. Pine St.in Spartanburg.

The ticket sold matched all five white ball numbers drawn. The numbers were 20, 29, 30, 52 and 58, Megaball number 19.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $67 million.