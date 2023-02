SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was Spartanburg on Wednesday.

The winning lottery ticket was bought at Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg.

The Palmetto Cash 5 numbers were 1-2-7-14-26 with a Power-Up: 3.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.