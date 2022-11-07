GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.

South Carolina Lottery officials said the ticket was at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The numbers for Palmetto Cash 5 on Saturday, November 5 were:

17 – 20 – 26 – 32 – 34 Power-Up: 2

Make sure to check those tickets. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.