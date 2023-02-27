COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A $40,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Anderson.

The SC Education Lottery said the ticket was bought Friday at Food Lion located at 4405 Hwy 24.

The ticket holder matched four white balls and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000.

The player also purchased the Megaplier option, which quadrupled their winnings to $40,000.

The winning numbers were 2, 22, 49, 65 and 67. The Megaball number was 7.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is an estimated $145 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit SC Education Lottery website.